LAUTECH: Makinde challenges new Governing Council to make varsity world-class
Vanguard News  - Following the complete ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) by the Oyo State Government, Governor Makinde...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Post
Independent
The Eagle Online
Oyo Gist
The Point
