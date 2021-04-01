Soludo narrates attack in Anambra, murder of 3 policemen

|
1
|
God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son - Top Naija,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners - Nigerian Eye,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court - Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Failure of anyone to register for NIN will result in a 14-year imprisonment -- Isa Ali Pantami - Instablog 9ja,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
Government has no plans to cede Ekiti land for ranching - Council of Traditional Rulers - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
Bella Shmurda to drop new music with Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido on Friday? - Correct NG,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
How I grew up selling akara – Don Jazzy - Top Naija,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
American pornstar calls out Davido over failure to pay for ‘escort services’, shares screenshots of their alleged chat - Correct NG,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
EFCC's new boss, Abdurasheed Bawa has revealed that the commission arrested 400 people for internet fraud in 3 months. - Gist Reel,
11 hours ago