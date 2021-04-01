Post News
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Sports Categories:
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
April Fool’s Day prank goes south after lady told her boyfriend she’s in love with someone else
Instablog 9ja
- April Fool’s Day prank goes south after lady told her boyfriend she’s in love with someone else
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
April Fool’s Day prank goes south after lady told her boyfriend she’s in love with someone else
News Break:
What You Don’t Know About April Fools’ Day
PM News:
Google cancels 2021 April Fool’s Day
Gist Reel:
Lady in trouble after pranking boyfriend of being in love with someone else
Edujandon:
Lady in trouble after pranking boyfriend of being in love with someone else
The Genius Media:
#AprilFoolsDay 2021: See 50 Best April Fools Pranks To Pull On Friends And
More Picks
1
God is great – Lil Kesh says as he welcomes his first son -
Top Naija,
19 hours ago
2
Jay-Z Set To Drop New Album “Ascension” Featuring Olamide, Sakordie, Femi Kuti, Nasty C -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
23 hours ago
3
Resident permit: Immigration warns Nigerians against fake marriages to foreigners -
Nigerian Eye,
20 hours ago
4
Nigeria's Minister Of Communications Pantami Says Failure To Register NIN Will Result In 14 Years Imprisonment -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
3 hours ago
5
We Are One, Don’t Allow Mischief Mongers Divide Us, Buhari Tells Nigerians -
Naija Loaded,
1 hour ago
6
Suspected kidnapper arrested in Nasarawa State allegedly confesses to selling children for N1000 each -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
I was tricked into admitting N127m theft, says ex-Lagos Scholarship Board boss tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
8
Soyinka warns Ogun Amotekun corps against abuse of power -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
9
Easter: Civil defence deploys 1,850 personnel in Ondo -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
Truck crushes two siblings to death in Ogun -
Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
