We Are One, Don’t Allow Mischief Mongers Divide Us, Buhari Tells Nigerians Naija Loaded - President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians not to allow “mischief mongers” to divide the country. The president made this appeal in his Easter message to Christians, on Thursday. He expressed that Nigeria is “stronger and better” as one.



