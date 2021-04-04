Post News
News at a Glance
Yinka Odumakin’s death: I smell a rat, should be investigated – Bamgbose
Effiezy
- Olusegun Bamgbose, National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has said that the sudden death of Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman of Afenifere, is suspicious....
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Yinka Odumakin's death: I smell a rat, should be investigated - Bamgbose
See Naija:
Yinka Odumakin’s death: I smell a rat, should be investigated – Bamgbose
Republican Nigeria:
Yinka Odumakin’s death is suspicious, IGP should investigate it – Bamgbose
Within Nigeria:
IGP told to investigate Odumakin’s death » NEWS
Tori News:
Yinka Odumakin's Death: I Smell A Rat, It Should Be Investigated – Bamgbose Blows Hot
More Picks
1
Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. -
Naija Diary,
5 hours ago
2
BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found -
Salone,
6 hours ago
3
MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks -
Top Naija,
18 hours ago
4
UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman -
Salone,
20 hours ago
5
“Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments -
Correct NG,
6 hours ago
6
Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity -
AIT,
18 hours ago
7
Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
8
Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss -
Lailas News,
7 hours ago
9
Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
10
Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted -
The Eagle Online,
14 hours ago
