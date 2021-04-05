Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pope urges vaccines for poor in Easter message
The Guardian  - Pope Francis urged Catholics to remain hopeful in his Easter Sunday address, calling vaccines an "essential tool" in ending the pandemic and urging their swift rollout to the world's poorest countries.

Channels Television:
COVID-19: Pope Calls For Vaccines For The Poor In Easter Message
The Nation:
Pope Francis has urged countries to quicken the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world’s poor.
Signal:
COVID-19: Pope Calls For Vaccines For The Poor In Easter Message
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Pope Urges Faster Vaccine Distribution, Slams Fighting During Pandemic In Easter Message
1st for Credible News:
Pope Francis urges vaccine distribution to poor countries in Easter message


