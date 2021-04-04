Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
PHOTOS: Makinde visits burnt Ibadan auto parts market #Ibadan
The Nation
- PHOTOS: Makinde visits burnt Ibadan auto parts market
#Ibadan
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
We'll come to your aid, says Makinde during visit to burnt Oyo market
Daily Post:
Makinde visits burnt auto spare parts market, promises palliatives for traders
Independent:
INFERNO: Makinde Visits Burnt Ibadan Spare Parts Market
TVC News:
Governor Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market
Oyo Gist:
Governor Seyi Makinde visits burnt auto spare parts market, promises palliatives for traders
News Diary Online:
Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market Newsdiaryonline
PM News:
Makinde hints at relocating auto spare-parts market
World Stage:
Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market
More Picks
1
Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. -
Naija Diary,
5 hours ago
2
BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found -
Salone,
6 hours ago
3
MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks -
Top Naija,
18 hours ago
4
UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman -
Salone,
20 hours ago
5
“Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments -
Correct NG,
6 hours ago
6
Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity -
AIT,
18 hours ago
7
Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
8
Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss -
Lailas News,
7 hours ago
9
Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
10
Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted -
The Eagle Online,
14 hours ago
