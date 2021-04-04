Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Makinde visits burnt Ibadan auto parts market #Ibadan
The Nation  - PHOTOS: Makinde visits burnt Ibadan auto parts market

#Ibadan

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We The Cable:
We'll come to your aid, says Makinde during visit to burnt Oyo market
Makinde visits burnt auto spare parts market, promises palliatives for traders Daily Post:
Makinde visits burnt auto spare parts market, promises palliatives for traders
INFERNO: Makinde Visits Burnt Ibadan Spare Parts Market Independent:
INFERNO: Makinde Visits Burnt Ibadan Spare Parts Market
Governor Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market TVC News:
Governor Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market
Governor Seyi Makinde visits burnt auto spare parts market, promises palliatives for traders Oyo Gist:
Governor Seyi Makinde visits burnt auto spare parts market, promises palliatives for traders
Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market Newsdiaryonline
Makinde hints at relocating auto spare-parts market PM News:
Makinde hints at relocating auto spare-parts market
Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market World Stage:
Makinde visits burnt Ibadan spare parts market


   More Picks
1 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found - Salone, 6 hours ago
3 MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
4 UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 “Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
6 Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity - AIT, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
8 Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
9 Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info