Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chelsea's Zouma wants strong reaction to West Brom thrashing
News photo The Guardian  - Kurt Zouma has urged Chelsea to "react strongly" after Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start came to a stunning end in Saturday's 5-2 thrashing against West Bromwich Albion.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

West Brom Thrash Chelsea As Tuchel Suffers First Defeat Leadership:
West Brom Thrash Chelsea As Tuchel Suffers First Defeat
EPL: Kurt Zouma gives reasons for Chelsea Daily Post:
EPL: Kurt Zouma gives reasons for Chelsea's 5-2 defeat to West Brom at Stamford Bridge
Zouma Wants Chelsea To ‘React Strongly’ To West Brom Thrashing Channels Television:
Zouma Wants Chelsea To ‘React Strongly’ To West Brom Thrashing
EPL: What I told Chelsea players after 5-2 defeat to West Brom – Thomas Tuchel Nigerian Eye:
EPL: What I told Chelsea players after 5-2 defeat to West Brom – Thomas Tuchel
Three Chelsea Players To Be Benched Henceforth After West Brom Defeat | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Three Chelsea Players To Be Benched Henceforth After West Brom Defeat | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found - Salone, 6 hours ago
3 MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
4 UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 “Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
6 Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity - AIT, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
8 Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
9 Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info