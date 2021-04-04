Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Nigerians protested against Buhari’s medical trip in London -Omokri
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has given reasons for initiating #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protest. Some Nigerians staged a protest on Friday at the Nigeria House in London against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), medical ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Nigerians protested against Buhari The Punch:
Why Nigerians protested against Buhari's medical trip in London -Omokri - Punch Newspapers
Omokri, others protest, ask Buhari to leave London, go fix Nigerian hospitals Point Blank News:
Omokri, others protest, ask Buhari to leave London, go fix Nigerian hospitals
Omokri: Former Presidential aide recounts reason for protest against Buhari’s medical trip 1st for Credible News:
Omokri: Former Presidential aide recounts reason for protest against Buhari’s medical trip
Why Angry Nigerians Protested Against Buhari’s Medical Trip In London Gist 36:
Why Angry Nigerians Protested Against Buhari’s Medical Trip In London
Reno reveals why Nigerians protested against Buhari’s medical trip in London » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Reno reveals why Nigerians protested against Buhari’s medical trip in London » NEWS
Why Angry Nigerians Protested Against Buhari Tori News:
Why Angry Nigerians Protested Against Buhari's Medical Trip In London - Reno Omokri Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found - Salone, 6 hours ago
3 MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
4 UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 “Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
6 Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity - AIT, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
8 Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
9 Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info