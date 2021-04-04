Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We’ve nothing to do with attack on Soludo – IPOB
News photo The Nation  - By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from the recent attack on former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. It said anybody linking ESN and IPOB to what happened to ...

