Argentina President Alberto Fernández contracts COVID-19 weeks after vaccination
News photo TVC News  - Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández announced Saturday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Fernández received his first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on January 21 and the second on February 11, 2021.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

