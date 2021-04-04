Buhari caused Abba Kyari’s death – Omokri alleges Daily Post - Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s selfishness led to the death of his lat Chief of Staff, CoS, Abba Kyari. Omokri said Buhari’s selfishness stopped him from building hospitals in Nigeria.



News Credibility Score: 99%