Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari caused Abba Kyari’s death – Omokri alleges
News photo Daily Post  - Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s selfishness led to the death of his lat Chief of Staff, CoS, Abba Kyari. Omokri said Buhari’s selfishness stopped him from building hospitals in Nigeria.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari caused Abba Kyari’s death – Omokri Nigerian Eye:
Buhari caused Abba Kyari’s death – Omokri
Buhari caused Abba Kyari’s death – Omokri The Dabigal Blog:
Buhari caused Abba Kyari’s death – Omokri
Head Topics:
Buhari caused Abba Kyari's death - Omokri - Daily Post Nigeria
How Buhari ‘caused Abba Kyari’s death’ – Omokri Republican Nigeria:
How Buhari ‘caused Abba Kyari’s death’ – Omokri
‘Buhari Caused Abba Kyari’s Death’ – Reno Omokri Naija News:
‘Buhari Caused Abba Kyari’s Death’ – Reno Omokri
Omokri: Buhari Caused Abba Kyari’s Death Society Reel News:
Omokri: Buhari Caused Abba Kyari’s Death
HOW BUHARI KILLED ABBA KYARI BY RENO OMOKRI Abuja Reporters:
HOW BUHARI KILLED ABBA KYARI BY RENO OMOKRI


   More Picks
1 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found - Salone, 6 hours ago
3 MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
4 UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 “Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
6 Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity - AIT, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
8 Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
9 Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info