Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa State
News photo Peoples Daily  - Rev. Fr. Lawrence Soja-Anyembugu, Parish Priest in charge of St John’s Catholic Church, Awe, Nasarawa state, says he sponsored the weddings of 146 couples from 2018 to 2021.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa State The Sun:
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa State
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa state Pulse Nigeria:
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa state
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa State The Eagle Online:
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa State
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa Daily Nigerian:
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Catholic priest sponsors 146 weddings in Nasarawa Newsdiaryonline


   More Picks
1 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found - Salone, 6 hours ago
3 MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
4 UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 “Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
6 Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity - AIT, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
8 Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
9 Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info