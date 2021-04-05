Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yobe: Lawan commissions digital NTA station, Gashua
News Verge  - President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commissioned the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Gashua, Bade Local Government of Yobe State. This was just as the Senate President pledged to provide a bus, a Toyota salon car, an Outside Broadcasting ( ...

12 hours ago
