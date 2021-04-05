Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXPOSED!!! Fayose Reveals How Obasanjo Planned And Sent Bode George To Prison
News photo The Genius Media  - EXPOSED!!! Fayose Reveals How Obasanjo Planned And Sent Bode George To Prison—The Genius Media Nigeria reports that Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was responsible for plotting and sending ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

