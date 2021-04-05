BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found Salone - The wreckage of the Nigerian Air Force fighter jet that went missing last week may have been found in Bama, Borno State, an authoritative military source told THISDAY yesterday. The source said it was found with the body of one of the pilots intact.



