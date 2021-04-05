Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch heartbreaking moment Yinka Odumakin’s father received news of his death
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - A video of Yinka Odumakin’s father’s receiving news of his death has surfaced on social media. The viral video depicted the heartbreak moment late Yinka Odumakin’s aged father received news of his death which led him to break down in tears.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Moment Yinka Odumakin Nigerian Tribune:
Moment Yinka Odumakin's father was told of his son's death
Sad moment Yinka Odumakin’s father received news of his death (Video) Lailas News:
Sad moment Yinka Odumakin’s father received news of his death (Video)
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Heartbreaking moment Yinka Odumakin’s father received the news of his death [video]
Heartbreaking moment Yinka Odumakin’s father received the news of his death [video] Gist Punch:
Heartbreaking moment Yinka Odumakin’s father received the news of his death [video]
Heart breaking moment Yinka odumakin father received the news of the death of his son (Video) Effiezy:
Heart breaking moment Yinka odumakin father received the news of the death of his son (Video)


   More Picks
1 NCDC reports 82 new COVID-19 infections for Sunday - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
2 What I see about Nigeria today not what God told me about Buhari -Tunde Bakare - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
3 Kukah Didn't Speak Like A Man Of God In His Easter Message, Garba Shehu Says - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 17 hours ago
5 NCC: Digital infrastructure, literacy key to reaping transformational benefits of ICT – Danbatta - The Citizen, 20 hours ago
6 Burna Boy gets nomination for International Male Sol Artist at 2021 BRIT Awards - National Accord, 16 hours ago
7 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 10 hours ago
8 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 “This Days I Live A Miserable Life To The Extent I Want To Commit Suicide” – Actress Ummi Zee-Zee Cries Out - KOKO TV Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 I Don’t Think Any Bandit Deserves To Live, Says El-Rufai - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info