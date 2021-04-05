Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I Wish I Signed Simi And Falz – Don Jazzy
News photo Gist 36  - Don Jazzy Mavin Records boss and producer, Don Jazzy, has disclosed that he regretted not signing top Nigerian stars like Simi and Falz. Speaking during a Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the record producer said things didn’t work out ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I wish I signed Falz, Simi, never wanted Davido - Don Jazzy Daily Post:
“I wish I signed Falz, Simi, never wanted Davido - Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy: Why I didn The Cable:
Don Jazzy: Why I didn't sign Simi, Falz, Teni to Mavin Records
“I wish I signed Falz, Simi, never wanted Davido" -Don Jazzy Nigerian Eye:
“I wish I signed Falz, Simi, never wanted Davido" -Don Jazzy
"I wish I signed Falz and Simi, I never wanted Davido" - Don Jazzy express regret Gist Reel:
"I wish I signed Falz and Simi, I never wanted Davido" - Don Jazzy express regret
I Wish I Signed Simi And Falz – Don Jazzy GL Trends:
I Wish I Signed Simi And Falz – Don Jazzy
“I Wish I Signed Simi And Falz – Don Jazzy Tori News:
“I Wish I Signed Simi And Falz – Don Jazzy


   More Picks
1 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found - Salone, 6 hours ago
3 MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
4 UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 “Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
6 Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity - AIT, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
8 Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
9 Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info