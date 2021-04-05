Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Don’t Think Any Bandit Deserves To Live, Says El-Rufai
News photo Information Nigeria  - Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed that he does not think anyone involved in banditry deserves to live. He expressed that any bandit operating in his state is “most likely going to end up dead.” The governor made his view on banditry ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

