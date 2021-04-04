Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Racism: Valencia players walk off pitch against Cadiz
See Naija  - Valencia’s players walked off the pitch during their La Liga game against Cadiz on Sunday, after the club said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was racially abused.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Racism: Valencia players walk off pitch against Cadiz - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Racism: Valencia players walk off pitch against Cadiz - Punch Newspapers
Valencia walked off the pitch during Sunday’s 2-1 La Liga defeat at Cadiz after an alleged racist comment before later returning to complete the match. The Nation:
Valencia walked off the pitch during Sunday’s 2-1 La Liga defeat at Cadiz after an alleged racist comment before later returning to complete the match.
Valencia Vanguard News:
Valencia 'threatened with punishment' for walking off in racism protest
Racism: Valencia players walk off pitch against Cadiz PM News:
Racism: Valencia players walk off pitch against Cadiz
Valencia Players Walk Off Pitch At Cadiz Over Racism News Break:
Valencia Players Walk Off Pitch At Cadiz Over Racism
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Racism: Valencia players walk off pitch against Cadiz
Alleged Racism: Valencia Players Walk Off Pitch In Cadiz Match Naija News:
Alleged Racism: Valencia Players Walk Off Pitch In Cadiz Match
Valencia players walk off pitch after alleged racism against Cadiz - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Valencia players walk off pitch after alleged racism against Cadiz - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Wreckage Of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found In Bama, Body Of Pilot Also Found - Salone, 6 hours ago
3 MTN bows to pressure, restores USSD services with Banks - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
4 UPDATE – Abuja Mob That Attacked Me Chanted Secessionist Slogans – CCT Chairman - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 “Them pay my sister bride price almost 300k na 5k reach my momsy hand” – Nigerian man laments - Correct NG, 6 hours ago
6 Edo governor receives Sports Festival’s Torch of Unity - AIT, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians will soon begin getting their international passports within 24 hours -+ Rauf Aregbesola - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
8 Peruzzi narrates first ever encounter with Davido, drags former label boss - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
9 Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Gov El Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
10 Delta pick Edo 2020 first gold medal, as Taraba, Oyo re-admitted - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info