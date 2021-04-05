Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media
News photo The Street Journal  - The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has warned members of the public to ignore an advertisement purportedly by the institution, seeking to offer jobs to Nigerians.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media Vanguard News:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media The Guardian:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media The Nation:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media
UNIPORT cautions public over fake recruitment on social media Ripples Nigeria:
UNIPORT cautions public over fake recruitment on social media
UNIPORT Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Ad On Social Media Independent:
UNIPORT Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Ad On Social Media
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media Prompt News:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media Daily Nigerian:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media Newsdiaryonline
UNIPORT warns against fake recruitment PM News:
UNIPORT warns against fake recruitment
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media The Eagle Online:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media Pulse Nigeria:
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media


   More Picks
1 Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views - Too Xclusive, 13 hours ago
2 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 6 hours ago
4 UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 20 hours ago
6 VP Osinbajo describes late Innocent Chukwuma as a thoroughbred social activist - AIT, 16 hours ago
7 #WATCH: National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at her residence - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 We Have No Hand In Imo Jailbreak, Attack On Police Headquarters — IPOB - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Zidane: Nobody should write off Real Madrid - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Imo Gov. sets up commission of inquiry into Owerri prison break - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info