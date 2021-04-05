Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspection
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
APM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspection

Nigeria’s container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APM Terminals Apapa acquires more equipment to aid Customs efficiency By Godwin Oritse Vanguard News:
APM Terminals Apapa acquires more equipment to aid Customs efficiency By Godwin Oritse
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts The Guardian:
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts
APM Terminal Acquires Equipment To Aid Customs Inspection Leadership:
APM Terminal Acquires Equipment To Aid Customs Inspection
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts – COO News Verge:
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts – COO
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts – COO Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts – COO Newsdiaryonline
APM Terminals Apapa acquires more equipment to aid Customs efficiency By Godwin Oritse The Street Journal:
APM Terminals Apapa acquires more equipment to aid Customs efficiency By Godwin Oritse


   More Picks
1 Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views - Too Xclusive, 13 hours ago
2 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 6 hours ago
4 UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 20 hours ago
6 VP Osinbajo describes late Innocent Chukwuma as a thoroughbred social activist - AIT, 16 hours ago
7 #WATCH: National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at her residence - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 We Have No Hand In Imo Jailbreak, Attack On Police Headquarters — IPOB - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Zidane: Nobody should write off Real Madrid - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Imo Gov. sets up commission of inquiry into Owerri prison break - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info