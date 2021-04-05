APM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspection

APM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspection



Nigeria’s container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAPM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspectionNigeria’s container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement ...



News Credibility Score: 99%