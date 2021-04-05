Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS My Celebrity & I - The headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed an attack on it custodial centre in Owerri in Imo state by unknown gunmen leading to escape of 1,844 inmates while 35 inmates refused to escape.



News Credibility Score: 99%