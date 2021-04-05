Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kidnappers kill Lagos based Pastor after collecting N2 million ransom
News photo TVC News  - A Lagos-based Pastor, Frederick Ojo Aramuwa, has been killed by his abductors after the payment of the N2m ransom demanded by them from his family. Pastor Aramuwa’s corpse was found close to the area where he was abducted.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

