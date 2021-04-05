Troops eliminate 11 Boko Haram terrorists, recover dozens of AK-47 rifles in Gwoza TVC News - About 11 Boko Haram terrorists were eliminated by the Nigerian troops on Sunday night during a gunfight with Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. An intelligence source told TVC News that the terrorists were killed while ...



