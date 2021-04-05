Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Troops eliminate 11 Boko Haram terrorists, recover dozens of AK-47 rifles in Gwoza
News photo TVC News  - About 11 Boko Haram terrorists were eliminated by the Nigerian troops on Sunday night during a gunfight with Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. An intelligence source told TVC News that the terrorists were killed while ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

