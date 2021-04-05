Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official
Premium Times
- The infected athletes have been quarantined at the Stella Obasanjo Isolation Centre in Benin.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Edo 2020: 2 Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19
Peoples Daily:
Edo Sports Festival under threat as athletes test positive for Covid-19
The Sun:
Edo 2020 National Sports Festival: 10 athletes quarantined after
PM News:
National Sports Festival: Police chase fans out of venue
Daily Nigerian:
NSF: 7 athletes test positive to COVID-19
The Eagle Online:
NSF: Seven athletes test positive to COVID-19
TV360 Nigeria:
Sports Correspondent gives update on National Sports Festival
Pulse Nigeria:
National Sports Festival: 7 athletes quarantined after testing positive to COVID-19
See Naija:
Updated: 7 athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Sports Festival
Within Nigeria:
National sports festival: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19
Online Nigeria:
How seven athletes tested positive for COVID-19 at ongoing National Sports Festival
More Picks
1
NCDC reports 82 new COVID-19 infections for Sunday -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
2
What I see about Nigeria today not what God told me about Buhari -Tunde Bakare -
Daily Times,
17 hours ago
3
Kukah Didn't Speak Like A Man Of God In His Easter Message, Garba Shehu Says -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
4
Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. -
Naija Diary,
17 hours ago
5
NCC: Digital infrastructure, literacy key to reaping transformational benefits of ICT – Danbatta -
The Citizen,
20 hours ago
6
Burna Boy gets nomination for International Male Sol Artist at 2021 BRIT Awards -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
7
Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS -
My Celebrity & I,
10 hours ago
8
NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official -
Premium Times,
10 hours ago
9
“This Days I Live A Miserable Life To The Extent I Want To Commit Suicide” – Actress Ummi Zee-Zee Cries Out -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
I Don’t Think Any Bandit Deserves To Live, Says El-Rufai -
Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...