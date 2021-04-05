Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB, ESN members behind Imo attacks – IGP
The Nation  - By, Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja Police authorities have stated those who razed Imo Police Command Headquarters and freed inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) on Monday were members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB behind Imo prison, police command attack, says IGP The Cable:
IPOB behind Imo prison, police command attack, says IGP
Imo Attackers Are Members Of IPOB’s ESN – IGP Igbere TV News:
Imo Attackers Are Members Of IPOB’s ESN – IGP
IGP Adamu hangs attack on Imo command on IPOB members PM News:
IGP Adamu hangs attack on Imo command on IPOB members
IPOB, ESN members behind Imo attacks – IGP Daily Nigerian:
IPOB, ESN members behind Imo attacks – IGP
IPOB behind Imo prison, police command attack, says IGP Nigerian Eye:
IPOB behind Imo prison, police command attack, says IGP


   More Picks
1 Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views - Too Xclusive, 13 hours ago
2 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 6 hours ago
4 UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 20 hours ago
6 VP Osinbajo describes late Innocent Chukwuma as a thoroughbred social activist - AIT, 16 hours ago
7 #WATCH: National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at her residence - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 We Have No Hand In Imo Jailbreak, Attack On Police Headquarters — IPOB - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Zidane: Nobody should write off Real Madrid - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Imo Gov. sets up commission of inquiry into Owerri prison break - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info