We Have No Hand In Imo Jailbreak, Attack On Police Headquarters — IPOB
News photo Information Nigeria  - The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied involvement from Monday’s attacks on Police and Correctional Service headquarters in Imo. Its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful made this known in a statement issued in Owerri on ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

