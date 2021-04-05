Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram: Zulum salutes military, lists gains by troops in Gwoza, Borno
News photo Vanguard News  - Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has commended the Nigerian military over recent gains recorded against Boko Haram’s fighters in Gwoza and the road leading to the northern part of the State.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram: Zulum Salutes Military Over Gains In Gwoza, Northern Borno Leadership:
Boko Haram: Zulum Salutes Military Over Gains In Gwoza, Northern Borno
Boko Haram: Zulum salutes military, lists gains by troops in Gwoza, northern Borno Peoples Daily:
Boko Haram: Zulum salutes military, lists gains by troops in Gwoza, northern Borno
Boko Haram: Zulum Salutes Military, Lists Gains Of Onslaught In Borno Independent:
Boko Haram: Zulum Salutes Military, Lists Gains Of Onslaught In Borno
Boko Haram: Zulum salutes military, lists gains by troops in Gwoza, northern Borno News Diary Online:
Boko Haram: Zulum salutes military, lists gains by troops in Gwoza, northern Borno
Gov. Zulum salutes military, lists gains by troops against Boko Haram in Gwoza National Accord:
Gov. Zulum salutes military, lists gains by troops against Boko Haram in Gwoza
The Citizen:
Zulum commends military for gains against insurgency in Borno


   More Picks
1 Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views - Too Xclusive, 13 hours ago
2 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 6 hours ago
4 UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 20 hours ago
6 VP Osinbajo describes late Innocent Chukwuma as a thoroughbred social activist - AIT, 16 hours ago
7 #WATCH: National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at her residence - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 We Have No Hand In Imo Jailbreak, Attack On Police Headquarters — IPOB - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Zidane: Nobody should write off Real Madrid - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Imo Gov. sets up commission of inquiry into Owerri prison break - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info