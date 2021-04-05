Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Orders Arrest Of IPOB, ESN Members Over Attack On Owerri Prison
Anaedo Online  - The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the security agents to go after terrorists who attacked Police headquarters and correctional centre in Owerri in the early hours of today.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hoodlums free over 2,000 inmates in Imo The Nation:
Hoodlums free over 2,000 inmates in Imo
Owerri prison break, hundreds freed Vanguard News:
Owerri prison break, hundreds freed
How gunmen attacked Owerri prison, freed 1,844 inmates – Official Premium Times:
How gunmen attacked Owerri prison, freed 1,844 inmates – Official
Gunmen Attack Imo Prison, Free Over 1500 Inmates Information Nigeria:
Gunmen Attack Imo Prison, Free Over 1500 Inmates
Buhari Orders Arrest Of IPOB And ESN Members Over Owerri Prison Break The Genius Media:
Buhari Orders Arrest Of IPOB And ESN Members Over Owerri Prison Break
IPOB deny claims ESN broke Owerri prison to free inmates Republican Nigeria:
IPOB deny claims ESN broke Owerri prison to free inmates
Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Were Freed – NCoS Mojidelano:
Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Were Freed – NCoS
Police Confirm Attack On Imo Headquarters, Owerri Prison Naija News:
Police Confirm Attack On Imo Headquarters, Owerri Prison


   More Picks
1 NCDC reports 82 new COVID-19 infections for Sunday - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
2 What I see about Nigeria today not what God told me about Buhari -Tunde Bakare - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
3 Kukah Didn't Speak Like A Man Of God In His Easter Message, Garba Shehu Says - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 17 hours ago
5 NCC: Digital infrastructure, literacy key to reaping transformational benefits of ICT – Danbatta - The Citizen, 20 hours ago
6 Burna Boy gets nomination for International Male Sol Artist at 2021 BRIT Awards - National Accord, 16 hours ago
7 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 10 hours ago
8 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 “This Days I Live A Miserable Life To The Extent I Want To Commit Suicide” – Actress Ummi Zee-Zee Cries Out - KOKO TV Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 I Don’t Think Any Bandit Deserves To Live, Says El-Rufai - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info