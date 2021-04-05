Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Condemns Imo Attacks, Killing Of Nasarawa Miyetti Allah Leaders
News photo News Break  - President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the dual attacks on the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facility and the Imo Police Command Headquarters, both in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Monday. The president also mourned the leaders of the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah leaders killed by The Cable:
Buhari mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah leaders killed by 'bandits'
Buhari mourns Miyetti Allah’s leaders Premium Times:
Buhari mourns Miyetti Allah’s leaders
President Buhari Mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah Leaders President Buhari condoles with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government NTA:
President Buhari Mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah Leaders President Buhari condoles with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government
Buhari condemns killing of Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa Daily Nigerian:
Buhari condemns killing of Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa
Banditry: Buhari reacts to killing of Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa Nigerian Eye:
Banditry: Buhari reacts to killing of Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa
Buhari mourns murdered Miyetti Allah leaders PM News:
Buhari mourns murdered Miyetti Allah leaders


   More Picks
1 NCDC reports 82 new COVID-19 infections for Sunday - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
2 What I see about Nigeria today not what God told me about Buhari -Tunde Bakare - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
3 Kukah Didn't Speak Like A Man Of God In His Easter Message, Garba Shehu Says - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 Don Jazzy ’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Sends Message To Him After The News Of Their Failed Marriage Went Viral. - Naija Diary, 17 hours ago
5 NCC: Digital infrastructure, literacy key to reaping transformational benefits of ICT – Danbatta - The Citizen, 20 hours ago
6 Burna Boy gets nomination for International Male Sol Artist at 2021 BRIT Awards - National Accord, 16 hours ago
7 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 10 hours ago
8 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 “This Days I Live A Miserable Life To The Extent I Want To Commit Suicide” – Actress Ummi Zee-Zee Cries Out - KOKO TV Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 I Don’t Think Any Bandit Deserves To Live, Says El-Rufai - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info