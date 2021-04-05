Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views
Too Xclusive
- Davido has set another record in the history of Nigerian music! The music star made history by becoming the first...
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
I appreciate everyone of you, Davido excited as Fall hits 200m views on YouTube
The Cable:
Davido's 'Fall' becomes first Afrobeats song to hit 200m YouTube views
Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Davido’s hit single “Fall” becomes first Afrobeats music video to hit 200M views on YouTube
The Herald:
Davido Reacts As His Music Video ‘Fall’ Hits 200 Million Views On Youtube
Correct NG:
Davido’s hit song “Fall” becomes first Afrobeats music video to hit 200m views on YouTube
PM News:
Davido’s ”FALL” music video hits 200 million views on Youtube
My Celebrity & I:
Davido Hits 1 Billion Views Across His 39 Music Videos On YouTube
Gist Reel:
"I remember making this record as a joke" - Davido reacts to his music video 'Fall' as it hits 200 million views on Youtube
Kanyi Daily:
Davido's Song "Fall" Becomes First Nigerian Music Video To Hit 200M Views On Youtube
See Naija:
Davido’s ”FALL” music video hits 200 million views on Youtube
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
“I remember making this record as a joke” – Davido reacts to his music video ‘Fall’ as it hits 200 million views on Youtube
Newzandar News:
“I remember making this record as a joke” – Davido reacts to his music video ‘Fall’ as it hits 200 million views on Youtube
Online Nigeria:
Davido’s Song “Fall” Becomes First Nigerian Music Video To Hit 200M Views On Youtube
More Picks
1
Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views -
Too Xclusive,
13 hours ago
2
NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
3
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 -
Aledeh,
6 hours ago
4
UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
5
Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS -
My Celebrity & I,
20 hours ago
6
VP Osinbajo describes late Innocent Chukwuma as a thoroughbred social activist -
AIT,
16 hours ago
7
#WATCH: National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at her residence -
PM News,
20 hours ago
8
We Have No Hand In Imo Jailbreak, Attack On Police Headquarters — IPOB -
Information Nigeria,
19 hours ago
9
Zidane: Nobody should write off Real Madrid -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
10
Imo Gov. sets up commission of inquiry into Owerri prison break -
Republican Nigeria,
14 hours ago
