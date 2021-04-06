Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


James Brown flaunts huge cash he got from a nightclub
News photo Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
James Brown flaunts huge cash he got from a nightclub
Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has taken to his Insta-story to share a huge amount of money he got from a Read More >>
James Brown flaunts huge cash ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

“I Am Never Going To Leave This Cross-dressing Job” -James Brown Says As He Shows Off The Cash He Got From A Nightclub Gist 36:
“I Am Never Going To Leave This Cross-dressing Job” -James Brown Says As He Shows Off The Cash He Got From A Nightclub
“I’m never gonna leave this cross-dressing job” – James Brown says as he flaunts cash from a night club Edujandon:
“I’m never gonna leave this cross-dressing job” – James Brown says as he flaunts cash from a night club
"I Gist Reel:
"I'm never gonna leave this cross-dressing job" - James Brown says as he flaunts cash from a night club
“I Am Never Going To Leave This Cross-dressing Job” -James Brown Says As He Shows Off The Cash He Got From A Nightclub GL Trends:
“I Am Never Going To Leave This Cross-dressing Job” -James Brown Says As He Shows Off The Cash He Got From A Nightclub
"I Am Never Going To Leave This Cross-dressing Job" -James Brown Says As He Shows Off The Cash He Got From A Nightclub Tori News:
"I Am Never Going To Leave This Cross-dressing Job" -James Brown Says As He Shows Off The Cash He Got From A Nightclub


   More Picks
1 Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views - Too Xclusive, 13 hours ago
2 NSF: Seven athletes test positive for COVID-19 – Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 6 hours ago
4 UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS - My Celebrity & I, 20 hours ago
6 VP Osinbajo describes late Innocent Chukwuma as a thoroughbred social activist - AIT, 16 hours ago
7 #WATCH: National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at her residence - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 We Have No Hand In Imo Jailbreak, Attack On Police Headquarters — IPOB - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Zidane: Nobody should write off Real Madrid - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Imo Gov. sets up commission of inquiry into Owerri prison break - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info