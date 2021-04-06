N50bn Hidden Debt By Amosun Govt Uncovered – Ogun Govt Economic Confidential - N50bn Hidden Debt By Amosun Govt Uncovered – Ogun Govt The Ogun State Government says it took its diligence to discover an alleged hidden additional N50bn domestic debt left behind by the immediate-past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.



News Credibility Score: 99%