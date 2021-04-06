Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AK47 and army uniform recovered from leader of bandit group killed in Zamfara
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The leader of a bandit group in Zamfara state has been killed by officers attached to operation Puff Adder II, with an AK47, a military uniform, and a motorcycle recovered from him. 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

