News at a Glance
Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days
Premium Times
- The police say the babies were without food for three days
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Police Rescue Twin Babies Locked Up By Mother In Ekiti
The Nation:
Twins locked up three days rescued in Ekiti
Daily Post:
Police rescue twin babies locked up by mother in Ekiti
Sahara Reporters:
.@PoliceNG Rescue Two-year-old Twins Locked Up By Mother For Three Days In Ekiti
The Herald:
Police rescue twin babies locked up for 3 days in Ekiti | Metro | News | herald.ng
Ripples Nigeria:
Ekiti police rescue two-year-old twins locked up for three days without food
Independent:
Police Rescue Twin Babies Locked Up For 3 Days In Ekiti
Top Naija:
How Police rescued twin babies locked up by mother in Ekiti
The Eagle Online:
Police rescue twin babies locked up for three days in Ekiti
The News:
Police rescue twins locked up for 3 days in Ekiti
News Diary Online:
Police rescue twin babies locked up for 3 days in Ekiti Newsdiaryonline
Pulse Nigeria:
Mother locks up twin babies without food for 3 days
Within Nigeria:
Police rescue twin babies locked up for three days by mother in Ekiti » NEWS
1st for Credible News:
Succour for twin babies locked up for days in Ekiti
Tori News:
Mother Locks Two-year-old Twins Without Food For Three Days In Ekiti (Photo)
More Picks
1
IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria -
CKN Nigeria,
13 hours ago
2
Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
3
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 -
Aledeh,
14 hours ago
4
Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
5
Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views -
Too Xclusive,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun -
Daily Times,
11 hours ago
7
NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
8
The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna -
Instablog 9ja,
5 hours ago
9
Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
10
I Begged Him To Stay In Mavins – Don Jazzy Speaks On His Rift With Wande Coal -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
