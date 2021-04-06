Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Join Me To Thank God’ – Actor, Junior Pope Says As His Family Survives Fire Accident (VIDEO)
Popular Nigerian actor and businessman, Junior Pope Odonwodo is full of gratitude as he and his family escaped a tragic fire accident at their home.

3 hours ago
