Twitter suspends several Nigerian influencers’ accounts
The Nation  - By Alao Abiodun In what appears to be a purge, Twitter has suspended the accounts of several influencers in Nigeria. The social media profiles of over fifteen influencers became inaccessible as some twitter users noticed the suspension late Monday. “ ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

