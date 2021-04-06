Post News
News at a Glance
8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy
Legit
- A heavily pregnant woman, Aminat, has wowed social media with her taekwondo skill, showing that she still can beat despite her state. She won medals in Edo.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
NSF: Pregnant Lagos athlete wins gold in taekwondo
The Punch:
Eight Months Pregnant Aminat Idrees Wins Lagos' First Gold Medal At Edo 2020
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Eight Months Pregnant Woman Wins Taekwando Gold Medal (Photos) : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
Nigerian Eye:
NSF: Pregnant Lagos athlete wins gold in taekwondo ———————- Aminat Idrees, who is said to be eight months pregnant, won the first gold for Team Lagos at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo Sta... ;
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Pregnant Taekwondo Fighter Aminat Idrees Wins Gold For Lagos At The Ongoing NSF
The Eagle Online:
Edo 2020: Eight-month pregnant Aminat wins Taekwondo gold
The Will:
Edo 2020: Lagos Wins First Gold Medal By 8-Month Pregnant Taekwondo Athlete
Lailas News:
Eight months pregnant woman wins Taekwondo competition
Tori News:
Pregnant Lagos Athlete Wins Gold in Taekwondo at the Ongoing National Sports Festival (Photo)
More Picks
1
IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria -
CKN Nigeria,
13 hours ago
2
Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
3
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 -
Aledeh,
14 hours ago
4
Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
5
Davido Makes History, Becomes First Afrobeat Artiste To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views -
Too Xclusive,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun -
Daily Times,
11 hours ago
7
NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
8
The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna -
Instablog 9ja,
5 hours ago
9
Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
10
I Begged Him To Stay In Mavins – Don Jazzy Speaks On His Rift With Wande Coal -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
