Gunmen kidnap family of five in Ondo
News photo TVC News  - Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a family of five from Ajowa Akoko north west local government area of Ondo while returning to Abuja after Easter break.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria - CKN Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 Imo Prison Break: 35 inmates refused to escape, 6 others voluntarily returned — NCoS - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
4 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 21 hours ago
5 Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
7 Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 11 hours ago
