Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DMO offers 2 new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1
News photo News Verge  - The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Tuesday, opened two new Federal Government of Nigeria’s savings bonds for subscription at one Naira per unit.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DMO opens two, three-year savings bonds Nigerian Tribune:
DMO opens two, three-year savings bonds
Nigerian govt issues new savings bonds at 5.52%, 6.52% rates Premium Times:
Nigerian govt issues new savings bonds at 5.52%, 6.52% rates
DMO offers 2 new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1 Prompt News:
DMO offers 2 new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1
DMO offers 2 new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 News Diary Online:
DMO offers 2 new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1,000
DMO offers two new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 The Eagle Online:
DMO offers two new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1,000
DMO Opens Two New 2021 FGN Savings Bonds For Subscription. Inside Business Nigeria:
DMO Opens Two New 2021 FGN Savings Bonds For Subscription.


   More Picks
1 IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria - CKN Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 Imo Prison Break: 35 inmates refused to escape, 6 others voluntarily returned — NCoS - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
4 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 21 hours ago
5 Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
7 Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info