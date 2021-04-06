Post News
News at a Glance
5 Of 39 Students Abducted By Bandits At Federal College Of Forestry Mechanization Released
KOKO TV Nigeria
- Five out of the 39 kidnapped students abducted by bandits at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state have regained freedom.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Five Kidnapped Federal College Of Forestry Students Regain Freedom – Kaduna Govt
The Guardian:
Five of 39 Kaduna (Afaka) students regain freedom
Daily Post:
Troops rescue five abducted Kaduna college students
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian army releases names of rescued students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka
Vanguard News:
Troops rescue 5 abducted Kaduna college students – Army
Sahara Reporters:
REVEALED: Names Of Five Rescued Students Out Of 39 Kidnapped In Kaduna
The Nation:
Troops rescue five students of Kaduna College of Forestry
Nigerian Observer:
Troops rescue 5 abducted Kaduna college students – Army
Independent:
Troops Rescue 5 Abducted Kaduna College Students – Army
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian Army confirms rescue of 5 abducted Kaduna college students
Pulse Nigeria:
Our troops rescued 5 abducted Kaduna college students - Army
Prompt News:
Troops rescue 5 abducted Kaduna college students – Army
Nigerian Eye:
Troops rescue five abducted Kaduna college students
News Diary Online:
Troops rescue 5 abducted Kaduna college students – Army Newsdiaryonline
Online Nigeria:
Four weeks after, 5 of 39 students kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom
News Breakers:
Troops rescue 5 abducted Kaduna college students – Army
The Point:
Troops rescue 5 students of Kaduna College of Forestry, intensify rescue efforts for others
1st for Credible News:
Kaduna: Five abducted students rescued by Nigerian Army
Benco News:
Troops Rescue Five Abducted Kaduna College Students
Naija News:
Afaka: Nigerian Army Reveals Names Of 5 Kaduna Students Rescued
Gist 36:
Names Of Five Rescued Students Out Of 39 Kidnapped In Kaduna
News Rangers:
Nigeria Military ‘Recovers’ Five Of Abducted Forestry College Students
Tori News:
REVEALED: Names Of Five Rescued Students Out Of 39 Kidnapped In Kaduna
More Picks
1
Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
2
My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife -
News Break,
22 hours ago
3
“Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says -
Lailas News,
2 hours ago
4
IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
2023: Tinubu Deserves To Be Nigeria’s President – Fasoranti -
News Break,
6 hours ago
6
Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
May/June 2021 WASSCE May Not Hold, New Timetable To Be Released – WAEC -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
8
Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
9
Do your job: You’re not elected to complain of ex-leaders, CAN tells Buhari -
Legit,
3 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria explains why states were directed to halt vaccination halfway -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
