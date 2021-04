Paul Ritter, "Harry Potter" And "Chernobyl" Star, Dies Of Brain Tumour At 54 The Guardian - English actor Paul Ritter has died of a brain tumour. He was 54-years-old. Ritter, who is best known for long-running Channel4 comedy series Friday Night Dinner, died on Monday night with his family by his side, his agent confirmed.



