Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom Gist 36 - Soldiers Operatives of the Eastern Security Network have engaged in a gun battle with security operatives made up of Nigerian army, airforce and police in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, according to Sahara Reporters. It was ...



News Credibility Score: 99%