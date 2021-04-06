Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Bala names road after Former President Jonathan
Daily Times  - Samuel Luka, Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has named a legacy road he constructed within two years of his administration after the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Our correspondent reports the the 6.2 kilometers ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BAUCHI: Bala Mohammed calls Jonathan his father, names road after him Vanguard News:
BAUCHI: Bala Mohammed calls Jonathan his father, names road after him
Bauchi @BAUCHISTATEGOVT names road after Jonathan The Nation:
Bauchi @BAUCHISTATEGOVT names road after Jonathan
I Was Appointed FCT Minister By Jonathan Without Knowing Me — Bauchi Gov Leadership:
I Was Appointed FCT Minister By Jonathan Without Knowing Me — Bauchi Gov
The Cable:
Bauchi governor: Jonathan made me FCT minister despite not being in same party
Bauchi: Jonathan praises Mohammed as governor names road after ex-president The Sun:
Bauchi: Jonathan praises Mohammed as governor names road after ex-president
Jonathan reacts as Bauchi govt names popular road after him | Politics | herald.ng The Herald:
Jonathan reacts as Bauchi govt names popular road after him | Politics | herald.ng
Ex-President Jonathan commissions 6.25km road named after him in Bauchi National Accord:
Ex-President Jonathan commissions 6.25km road named after him in Bauchi


   More Picks
1 IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria - CKN Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 Imo Prison Break: 35 inmates refused to escape, 6 others voluntarily returned — NCoS - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
4 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 21 hours ago
5 Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
7 Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info