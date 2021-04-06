Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APM Terminals Apapa acquires new equipment to aid cargo inspection
News photo Business Day  - APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s leading container terminal operator, has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate cargo examination by officers of the Nigeria Customs and to improve movement of heavy materials within its yard.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspection Nigerian Tribune:
APM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspection
APM Terminal Acquires Equipment To Aid Customs Inspection Leadership:
APM Terminal Acquires Equipment To Aid Customs Inspection
APM Terminals Apapa acquires more equipment to aid Customs efficiency By Godwin Oritse Vanguard News:
APM Terminals Apapa acquires more equipment to aid Customs efficiency By Godwin Oritse
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts – Official Peoples Daily:
APM Terminals, Apapa, acquires 7 new forklifts – Official
APM Terminals Apapa Procures Equipment To Improve Customs Efficiency Biz Watch Nigeria:
APM Terminals Apapa Procures Equipment To Improve Customs Efficiency
APM Terminals, Apapa, Acquires 7 New Forklifts – AutoReportNG AutoReport NG:
APM Terminals, Apapa, Acquires 7 New Forklifts – AutoReportNG


   More Picks
1 IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria - CKN Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 Imo Prison Break: 35 inmates refused to escape, 6 others voluntarily returned — NCoS - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
4 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 21 hours ago
5 Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
7 Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info