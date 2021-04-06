Post News
News at a Glance
Kano airport resumes international flights (PHOTOS)
Premium Times
- The flights resumed at the new terminal of the international wing of the Kano airport on Tuesday.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Kano airport receives first international flight after COVID-19 shut down
Vanguard News:
International flights resume in Kano airport after 13 months
Leadership:
Kano Commences First Int’l Flight After Lockdown
The Cable:
FG reopens Kano airport for int’l flights — a year after shutdown
Daily Times:
Kano airport resumes international flight
The Punch:
International flight resumes in Kano airport after one year - Punch Newspapers
The Trent:
Kano Airport Resumes International Flights After 13 Months
Biz Watch Nigeria:
FAAN Announces Reopening Of Kano International Airport For Commercial Flights
The Street Journal:
International flights resumed in Kano airport after 13 months
Economic Confidential:
After One Year, International Flight Resumes In Kano Airport
News Break:
FG Reopens Kano Airport For Int’l Flights
Naija News:
FG Finally Reopens Kano Airport For Int’l Flights
More Picks
1
Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
2
My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife -
News Break,
22 hours ago
3
“Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says -
Lailas News,
2 hours ago
4
IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
2023: Tinubu Deserves To Be Nigeria’s President – Fasoranti -
News Break,
6 hours ago
6
Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
May/June 2021 WASSCE May Not Hold, New Timetable To Be Released – WAEC -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
8
Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
9
Do your job: You’re not elected to complain of ex-leaders, CAN tells Buhari -
Legit,
3 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria explains why states were directed to halt vaccination halfway -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
