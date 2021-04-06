Post News
Call off strike, CJN urges JUSUN
Nigerian Tribune
- Call off strike, CJN urges JUSUN
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
CJN urges judiciary workers to call off strike action
The Sun:
CJN Urges JUSUN to call-off strike – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
CJN Pleads With JUSUN To Call Off Strike
The Eagle Online:
CJN pleads with JUSUN to call off strike
Pulse Nigeria:
CJN pleads with JUSUN to call off strike
Prompt News:
CJN pleads withJUSUN to call off strike
News Diary Online:
CJN pleads withJUSUN to call off strike Newsdiaryonline
More Picks
1
IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria -
CKN Nigeria,
20 hours ago
2
Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
3
Imo Prison Break: 35 inmates refused to escape, 6 others voluntarily returned — NCoS -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
4
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 -
Aledeh,
21 hours ago
5
Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
6
Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun -
Daily Times,
17 hours ago
7
Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami -
Daily Times,
16 hours ago
8
NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
9
8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife -
News Break,
11 hours ago
