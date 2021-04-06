Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Stock Exchange resumes Easter holidays with N78bn loss
News photo iBrand TV  - The Nigerian stock market resumed after the Easter public holidays on Tuesday with a loss of 0.39 per cent due to persistent bearish trend. Specifically, the All-Share Index lost 150.13 points or 0.39 per cent to close 38,766.61 compared with 38,916.74 ...

1 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
3 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 17 hours ago
4 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 IMF increases Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.5 per cent - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
7 The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
8 Gunmen kidnap family of five in Ondo - TVC News, 22 hours ago
9 IPOB: There’ll never be Biafra again – Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie - Authentic Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Ibom Air to commence Gambia flights - The Nation, 22 hours ago
