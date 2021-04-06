Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

45mins: Real Madrid 2-0 Liverpool (Vinicius Jr 27', Asensio 36')
Complete Sports  - 45mins: Real Madrid 2-0 Liverpool (Vinicius Jr 27', Asensio 36')

1 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
2 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 22 hours ago
3 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 2 hours ago
4 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Tinubu Deserves To Be Nigeria’s President – Fasoranti - News Break, 6 hours ago
6 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 May/June 2021 WASSCE May Not Hold, New Timetable To Be Released – WAEC - Naija News, 22 hours ago
8 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
9 Do your job: You’re not elected to complain of ex-leaders, CAN tells Buhari - Legit, 3 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria explains why states were directed to halt vaccination halfway - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
